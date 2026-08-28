Video: Terrified family stuck on balcony surrounded by Nepal flash flood

The video showed a lone house - a two-storey structure painted in light green - standing bravely against that wave. The torrent of mud and debris surrounds it completely, cutting it off from any possible hope of rescue or salvation. X/ WeatherMonitors

Terrifying footage has emerged from a village on the Nepal-Tibet border that was all but swept away by the August 26 flash flood. A two-minute video posted on X emphasised the brute force of the tidal wave of mud, water, and debris.

The video showed a lone house – a two-storey structure painted in light green – standing bravely against that wave. The torrent of mud and debris surrounds it completely, cutting it off from any possible hope of rescue or salvation.

The video also showed at least three people – a man, a woman, and a child, possibly a young girl – stuck on what seemed to be a second-floor balcony.