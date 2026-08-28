Video: Terrified family stuck on balcony surrounded by Nepal flash flood

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Terrifying footage has emerged from a village on the Nepal-Tibet border that was all but swept away by the August 26 flash flood. A two-minute video posted on X emphasised the brute force of the tidal wave of mud, water, and debris.
The video showed a lone house – a two-storey structure painted in light green – standing bravely against that wave. The torrent of mud and debris surrounds it completely, cutting it off from any possible hope of rescue or salvation.
The video also showed at least three people – a man, a woman, and a child, possibly a young girl – stuck on what seemed to be a second-floor balcony.
All around them an ocean of mud swirled, dragging with it boulders, debris, and asbestos sheets, each slamming against the still-standing house and threatening to drag it away too. All the while, the people on the balcony stand helpless.
Terrifying footage shows a flash flood sweeping through the Nepal–Tibet border, trapping people on rooftops and balconies. At least 469 have been killed, with hundreds still missing. pic.twitter.com/xRgRWmwut7
— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) August 28, 2026
It is difficult to describe the power of a flash flood – of the irresistible force with which it destroys everything in its path, drowning what it cannot carry away.
Nearly 500 deaths have been reported so far.
And that number will climb over the next few days, as teams track down those still missing and access to and communications with remote areas is re-established.
Over 1,000 people are still missing, including an estimated 290 Indians.
The surge on the Bhotekoshi River was most likely the result of an ice and rock avalanche up in the mountains early that day. The flood began sometime after 8.30 am – based on available reports – and the torrent then cascaded through the river system, pouring mud, water, and debris downstream.
This led to the formation of a barrier lake where water has continued to collect and rise. On Friday morning the lake began to overflow and red flags began waving amid fears of a secondary flash flood. However, a few hours later Chinese agencies said the overflow had stopped. Rescue ops that had been halted then resumed.
As part of those rescue efforts, the Nepal Army rescued two people from a flood-hit hydropower tunnel in Rasuwa – one of the worst-hit districts.
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