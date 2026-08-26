Nepal flash flood hits Bhote Koshi river; 8 killed, 33 security personnel missing: Top updates

Damaged property and flooded roads following a flash flood in Galchhi in the Dhading district, Nepal, August 26, 2026. (REUTERS)

Nepal launched rescue operations on Wednesday after a massive flash flood swept through areas near the Tibet border, killing at least eight people and damaging roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure.

Eight bodies have been recovered so far, while 33 security personnel, 26 Nepal Police personnel and seven from the Armed Police Force, are missing, according to Nepalese authorities.

The flood struck the Bhote Koshi river in Rasuwa district, affecting areas including Syapru Besi and Timure. Local authorities had earlier warned of potentially heavy casualties after reports that villages and infrastructure project sites had been washed away.

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The floodwaters also spread downstream into Nuwakot and Dhading. Nepal Army helicopters have been deployed for rescue operations, with one MI-17 helicopter carrying a medical team to the affected region.