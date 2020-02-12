Nepal suspends licence of hotel where 8 Indians died

Eight people from two families from Kerala had inhaled carbon monoxide while using a kerosene heater in a single room with its windows shut on January 21. (File) Eight people from two families from Kerala had inhaled carbon monoxide while using a kerosene heater in a single room with its windows shut on January 21. (File)

Nepal’s government has suspended the licence of Panorama resort in Daman, a tourist destination near Kathmandu, where eight Indian tourists including four children died last month after inhaling carbon monoxide.

The decision, taken by the secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, said the operation of the resort, bar and other services would be barred for three months. They were also instructed to take adequate safety measures and upgrade service facilities.

Eight people from two families from Kerala had inhaled carbon monoxide while using a kerosene heater in a single room with its windows shut on January 21, leading to their death in a Kathmandu hospital, 45 km away from Daman.

The hotel, run by Fortuna International Private Ltd, has also been asked to have itself classified based on service facilities when it resumes operations.

