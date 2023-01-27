Nepal Supreme Court declares Deputy PM Rabi Lamichhane’s citizenship illegal

The Supreme Court of Nepal has declared illegal the citizenship of Deputy Prime Minister and Rashtriya Swatantra party chief Rabi Lamichhane.

The decision automatically nullified his cabinet post and Parliament membership.

Lamichhane, who was in charge of home affairs, will have to go through the legal process to regain his citizenship although he had abandoned his H S Curio.

A constitutional bench of the Supreme Court declared that the way he claimed to have Nepali citizenship was not in conformity with due process.