Why sectarian clashes keep flaring along the India-Nepal border

Smoke and fire rise from a mall after it was vandalised following a clash between two communities in Siraha, Nepal, July 30, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. (REUTERS)

Two districts in southeastern Nepal neighbouring India in Nepal remained under curfew this week after communal clashes between two communities left at least three people dead.

The violence began in Sunsari district near the India-Nepal border before spreading to neighbouring Siraha and triggering protests and restrictions in Saptari and Dhanusha, according to Reuters.

How the violence broke

The violence began on the night of July 26 in Kaptanganj, a market area in Dewanganj Rural Municipality of Sunsari district, a few kilometres from the Bihar border.

The clash broke out between the two communities over loudspeakers and religious procession. Tensions escalated after the other side objected to loud music being played, which led to an argument. A group of people resorted to stone-pelting, escalating the violence.