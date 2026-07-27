1 killed in communal clash in Nepal’s India-bordering Sunsari; prohibitory orders imposed

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One person was killed and more than a dozen others, including security personnel, were injured in a communal clash in Nepal’s Sunsari district bordering India, officials said on Monday.
The District Administration Office in Sunsari imposed indefinite prohibitory orders in five market areas from 7 am on Monday. The restrictions ban gatherings of more than four people, demonstrations, public meetings and sit-ins until further notice.
The violence broke out on Sunday night in the Kaptangunj area of Devgunj Rural Municipality after members of two religious communities clashed over the use of loudspeakers and the display of religious flags during separate events, police said.
A verbal altercation escalated into violence, prompting security personnel to intervene. During efforts to control the situation, security forces opened fire, killing 24-year-old Om Prakash Mehta.
More than a dozen people, including security personnel, were injured in the clashes, police said.
Authorities warned that anyone violating the prohibitory orders could face a fine of NPR 500, imprisonment of up to one month, or both.
Sunsari, in southeastern Nepal’s Koshi Province, shares a border with Bihar and serves as an important transit and commercial corridor between Nepal and India.
(With PTI inputs)
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