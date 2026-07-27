1 killed in communal clash in Nepal’s India-bordering Sunsari; prohibitory orders imposed

The violence broke out on Sunday night in the Kaptangunj area of Devgunj Rural Municipality after members of two religious communities clashed over the use of loudspeakers and the display of religious flags during separate events, police said. (AP File)

One person was killed and more than a dozen others, including security personnel, were injured in a communal clash in Nepal’s Sunsari district bordering India, officials said on Monday.

The District Administration Office in Sunsari imposed indefinite prohibitory orders in five market areas from 7 am on Monday. The restrictions ban gatherings of more than four people, demonstrations, public meetings and sit-ins until further notice.

The violence broke out on Sunday night in the Kaptangunj area of Devgunj Rural Municipality after members of two religious communities clashed over the use of loudspeakers and the display of religious flags during separate events, police said.