At least 27 dead in Nepal storm

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli conducted an aerial survey of Bara and Parsa districts after at least 27 people died in a storm that devastated the region.

Advertising

Strong wind, rain and hail in the two districts on Sunday night uprooted around 500 families, damaging their houses. Though the official death toll is 27, unofficial sources said 31 people have died.

The provincial government has decided to provide Rs 300,000 each to the families of the 27 deceased.

Six seriously injured people were airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment. Federal Home Secretary Prem Kumar Rai said 343 injured people were discharged from nearby hospitals.

Advertising

Reports from Bharbalia village in Bara said almost all 150 houses in the village were destroyed.

Fifty kilometres-per-hour winds, rains and hailstorms also overturned a number of trucks and vehicles. All electric transmissions from the storm-hit region have been disrupted as most electric poles were uprooted and transformers damaged.

The government has admitted that the damage could have been substantially minimised if an early warning system was in operation in the country.