In a blow for K P Oli, Nepal SC asks President to appoint Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba as PM

In a drastic turn of events, Nepal’s Supreme Court on Monday, while reinstating the dissolved House of Representatives for a second time in five months, asked President Bidhya Devi Bhandari to appoint Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba as the Prime Minister within two days.

This comes barely two months after Prime Minister KP Oli was able to form a minority government despite losing a trust vote in the House.

A full bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana, annulled the dissolution of the Parliament by President Bhandari and continuation of Oli as the Prime Minister till elections are held in November.

A petition signed by 149 members of the Parliament, constituting a comfortable majority in the House which has 271 members in favour of Deuba, had been set aside by Bhandari. A writ petition was filed by 146 before the Supreme Court demanding that the “Constitutional wrong and malafide committed by the President be set right by reinstating the Parliament and appointing Deuba as the Prime Minister”.

As such, the Bench, comprising Justice Deepak Karki, Meera Khadka, Ananda Mohan Bhattarai and Ishwar Khatiwada, ruled that Deuba be sworn in as the Prime Minister on Tuesday, and the reinstated House be convened on July 18. This is the second time that the Supreme Court has reinstated the House — first on December 20 last year and then again on May 23.