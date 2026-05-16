Nepal Supreme Court stays Balen Shah government decision to collect customs on goods over NRs 100 from India

Nepal’s Supreme Court Saturday restrained the country’s Balen Shah-led government from collecting customs duty on goods above Nepali Rupees (NRS) 100 imported from India, Nepal News reported. A joint bench of Justices Hari Prasad Phuyal and Tek Prasad Dhungana directed the Office of the Prime Minister of Nepal and Council of Ministers of Nepal, the Ministry of Finance of Nepal, and concerned authorities not to enforce the disputed provision until the final verdict was announced, according to the report published online.
The petition filed against the policy of imposing customs duty on goods exceeding NRS 100 claimed the move to be inconsistent with provisions of the Customs Act, 2081, especially those relating to exemptions, Nepal News stated.
This comes days after Nepal tightened its rules mandating cross-border travellers from India carrying goods worth over a hundred rupee (NPR) to pay customs duty, triggering public outrage.
Taking note of the move implemented by the newly-elected government’s move, India’s Ministry of External Affairs last month emphasised it to be an outcome of a “pre-existing provision” and clarified that it will not affect families carrying “household goods”.
“We’ve also seen some reports about enforcement by Nepali authorities of pre-existing provision that outlines collection of customs duty from cross-border travellers in case they carry items which are purchased in India of course and which have a value of over 100 Nepali rupees. We understand that the government of Nepal has taken this step primarily with the intent to curb informal trade and smuggling. We have also seen a statement by a senior Nepali official stating that civilians carrying personal goods or household goods will not be obstructed. We remain engaged on these developments,” MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told the media in April, 2026.
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