Nepal Supreme Court stays Balen Shah government decision to collect customs on goods over NRs 100 from India

Nepal’s Supreme Court Saturday restrained the country’s Balen Shah-led government from collecting customs duty on goods above Nepali Rupees (NRS) 100 imported from India, Nepal News reported. A joint bench of Justices Hari Prasad Phuyal and Tek Prasad Dhungana directed the Office of the Prime Minister of Nepal and Council of Ministers of Nepal, the Ministry of Finance of Nepal, and concerned authorities not to enforce the disputed provision until the final verdict was announced, according to the report published online.

The petition filed against the policy of imposing customs duty on goods exceeding NRS 100 claimed the move to be inconsistent with provisions of the Customs Act, 2081, especially those relating to exemptions, Nepal News stated.