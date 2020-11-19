Nepal ruling party gives PM Oli 10 more days to respond to allegations

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli

Nepal’s beleaguered Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli got a temporary reprieve in Wednesday’s meeting of the Central Secretariat of the ruling Nepal Communist Party when his request for 10 more days to respond to allegations of corruption, nepotism and authoritarianism — levelled against him by a majority of the nine-member body — was accepted.

The reprieve came following a two-hour long meeting between Oli and Chinese ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi, on Tuesday night, as well as an intervention by Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Oli and his rival Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ are co-chairpersons of the ruling party.

The Central Secretariat of the party will now meet on November 28, followed by a meeting of the 43-member Standing Committee on December 3, and the 445-member Central Committee on December 10, where Oli’s performance as the party co-chair and PM will be a key debate issue.

Oli’s decision to attend Wednesday’s meeting came after his long meeting with the Chinese ambassador on Tuesday night. Ambassador Yanqi had intervened on May 1 when a majority of the Central Secretariat was all set to ask for Oli’s resignation.

