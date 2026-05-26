Nepal ruling party chief Rabi Lamichhane to visit India on June 1

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Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman of the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party will be undertaking a two-day official trip to Delhi, as Prime Minister Balendra Shah showed reluctance to visit India or any other country after assuming power in March end.
Lamichhane will be visiting New Delhi on June 1 and return the next day. He will head a three-member party delegation.
There are no details yet on his engagements in Delhi but RSP sources here said he would be visiting the national headquarters of the BJP. There is also speculation that he may be meeting PM Narendra Modi.
“It is not a substitute to the Prime Minister’s visit, but it could be on behalf of the party or even a personal one,” Sasmit Pokhrel, Minister for Education and the government spokesperson, said.
In another development, PM Shah on Monday wrote to President Ram Chandra Poudel requesting him to address the Republic Day function at Kathmandu’s Tundikhel on May 28. Traditionally, the Prime Minister delivers the address.
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