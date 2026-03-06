Nepal rejects old guard, Balen Shah set to become next PM

In the first election post the September 2025 Gen Z protests that forced out the K P Sharma Oli government, Nepal appeared to have rejected the old guard, voting overwhelmingly for the three-year-old Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and clearing the decks for its leader Balendra ‘Balen’ Shah to become Prime Minister.

As counting of votes progressed in 150 constituencies Friday, the RSP won two seats and was ahead in another 106, leaving the Nepali Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) way behind.

The NC picked up one seat and was leading in 11; the UML was ahead in 12 constituencies. The Nepali Communist Party, a united platform of 19 Communist groups including the erstwhile Maoist Centre of Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and the United Socialists under Madhav Kumar Nepal, was leading in nine constituencies.