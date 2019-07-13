Nepal rain kills 14, paralyses normal life

At least 14 people died and eight others were missing as heavy rain caused havoc across Nepal, officials said.

As collapsing houses, landslides and other rain-related incidents caused death and destruction, the government alerted people across the country, especially low lying areas, that more rain was likely and that caution should be exercised.

The compound wall of Singha Durbar, which houses government offices including the Prime Minister’s office, also collapsed.

Meanwhile, a Yeti Airlines passenger aircraft skidded off the runway at Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport.

This resulted in the airport being temporarily closed for all other flights, domestic and international.

Yeti Airlines said all of the 69 people on board, including three members of the crew, were safe after the plane landed at 11.05 am on Friday.