Nepal puts crown on show 10 years after end of monarchy

The sceptre and the crown, which are at least 250 years old and are considered priceless. The sceptre and the crown, which are at least 250 years old and are considered priceless.

The Nepal government on Monday deposited the centuries-old crown and scepter of the King of Nepal, 10 years after the last monarch Gyanendra Shah said he was handing them over into the ‘safe custody’ of the people of Nepal.

Nepal’s Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, joined by the Minister of Culture and Director General of the Archaeology Department, deposited the crown, sceptre besides and ceremonial ornaments in the palace museum.

The sceptre and the crown, which are at least 250 years old and are considered priceless, had ceremonial significance as they adorned the heads and were once wielded by over 11 kings of Nepal, from Prithvi Narayan Shah, who unified small princely states into the present day country, to King Gyanendra, until Nepal’s Constituent Assembly decided to turn the country into a republic in May 2008.

While leaving the palace, Gyanendra had said he was leaving the sceptre and the crown in the “safe custody” of the people, and that he would not leave the country under any circumstances. But 10 years later, the former king has been saying publicly that his belief that the people will be happier and the country better as a republic has been proved wrong and he is disappointed.

The government has not explained why it took so long to put the crown and the sceptre on display in the museum, which is located on the premises of the erstwhile royal palace.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App