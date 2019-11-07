Nepal protests inclusion of Kalapani area in official India map

The Nepal government issued a statement protesting against “unilaterally” including the Kalapani area in the recently published official map of India.

Nepal’s ministry of foreign affairs said the publication of the map when a joint ministerial commission had referred the matter to the foreign secretaries of the two sides for settlement was not proper and “absolutely not acceptable for Nepal”.

The government statement came after the youth wings of the ruling party and the Opposition staged protests against the publication of the map.