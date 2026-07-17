Nepal protests have a new Gen Z face, this time in anti-Balen Shah govt camp

A 25-year-old who died of self-immolation on July 10 is emerging as the face of the discontent against the Balendra Shah government, which swept to power less than four months ago on the strength of Gen Z support. Anticipating that ongoing protests over Ganesh Nepali’s death and other issues may mount, the ongoing Parliament Session was adjourned.

Ganesh set himself on fire in an altercation with police after the Kathmandu Metropolitan Council clamped the wheels of his motorcycle for allegedly blocking passage at a complex of the Department of Passports, suffering 60% burns.

Ganesh was a rider with a ride-sharing app, and the motorcycle his means of making a living. This fanned protests already underway by disparate groups over the Shah government’s alleged highhandedness, including the dissolution of trade unions and student organisations, pushing through of ordinances bypassing Parliament and eviction drives.

Home Minister Sudhan Gurung’s accusations against the Opposition of politicising Ganesh’s death further fuelled the mass anger.

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Realising the building tensions over the incident, the government got Ganesh admitted to a top hospital and Gurung announced he was personally monitoring his case, with arrangements made for his air-transfer to AIIMS in Delhi if needed. However, Gopal died after nearly a day of battling for his life.

On Monday, he was cremated in Kathmandu, at a funeral site overlooking the famous Pashupatinath Temple, with his old parents travelling around 700 km from Mugu, a backward region of Nepal, for the last rites. The family agreed to cremate the body after the government agreed to their demands.

The funeral was attended by several families among the over thousand displaced during a demolition drive in Kathmandu in April, which has also been seeing protests, including a bid to take a motorcycle procession into the Central Secretariat.

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On Wednesday, in an outreach to another group of protesters, the Principal Secretary to PM Shah, Kumar Ben, appealed to about 50,000 contract employees in the government sector to return to work, promising that their services would not be terminated.

As per the conditions agreed to with Ganesh’s family, the government has announced a five-member team led by a Deputy Inspector General of Police to investigate his death, a job for his wife Ekmaya Pariyar, 20, and funding for their two-year-old daughter’s education. Pariyar, who has done a diploma course in IT, is pregnant with the couple’s second child, and soon after Ganesh’s death, the government cleared a ‘citizenship certificate’ for her, with Gurung personally handing it over. Pariyar did not have the formal certificate, and with the document, she is now entitled to a job and other relief announced by the government.

According to sources, the government may also declare Ganesh a “martyr”, a status enjoyed by hundreds of people, mostly Maoist cadres, who died during agitations over the past 20 years of the country’s troubled history.

The family says the police action in clamping his motorcycle’s wheels distressed Ganesh as he had bought the vehicle on loan and the next instalment was coming up soon. He also had a scuffle with an official, leading to the mobile phone the latter was carrying getting damaged.

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Soon after, Ganesh took some petrol out of his locked motorcycle, poured it on himself and set himself on fire.

Ganesh’s brother Madan Nepali, who is four years older, says he is a civil engineer diploma holder but works as a labourer in Kathmandu, while their parents survive on the government’s social security dole. Their eldest brother died around 18 years ago.

“We are Dalits and our parents are marginal farmers who sent us to the city to work honestly, pursue our studies and live with dignity… Ganesh was supporting his family with his earnings,” says Madan.

The two brothers planned to visit their home in October for the festival of Dashain. Madan says they hoped to eventually go abroad, to the Gulf and finally Japan or South Korea after acquiring additional skills.