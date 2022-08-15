Nepal President send citizenship Bill back to House

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari Sunday returned the controversial citizenship amendment Bill to the House of Representatives for review, a rare act that followed widespread resentment.

The Bill had been adopted by both Houses of Parliament before it was sent for presidential assent. It provides for instant eligibility of foreign women married to Nepalis for citizenship, entitlement of all rights to non-resident Nepalis without political rights and simplification of citizenship by descent to wards of foreigners who acquired Nepali citizenship.

It had been adopted ‘ through fast track’ two weeks ago.