Nepal President send citizenship Bill back to House

August 15, 2022 1:11:33 am
President Bidhya Devi Bhandari Sunday returned the controversial citizenship amendment Bill to the House of Representatives for review, a rare act that followed widespread resentment.
The Bill had been adopted by both Houses of Parliament before it was sent for presidential assent. It provides for instant eligibility of foreign women married to Nepalis for citizenship, entitlement of all rights to non-resident Nepalis without political rights and simplification of citizenship by descent to wards of foreigners who acquired Nepali citizenship.
It had been adopted ‘ through fast track’ two weeks ago.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support 'Har Ghar Tiranga' while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: 'Pathaan will lift Bollywood up'
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: ‘Pathaan will lift Bollywood up’
The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and appropriation by NazismPremium
Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?Premium
Latest News
Independence Day celebrations: Chandigarh Police issue road & security advisory
Police chase SUV at MP border, seize 376 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor
Indigenous sport gets modern treatment as Kho Kho is the latest to try league format
Horoscope Today, August 15, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Mumbai police register FIR against NCP leader Nawab Malik based on Wankhede’s defamation complaint
Gandhi Ashram redevelopment project: ‘Our house was demolished but our memories are in tact’
Past imperfect, they dream of better future
Gandhi Ashram redevelopment project: ‘Have lot of memories at Ashram but don’t regret moving out’
Independence Day address: Build Atmanirbhar Bharat from Atmanirbhar Gujarat, says Gujarat CM
Number of people getting booster dose not satisfactory: health dept
Mohali: Councillors demand transparency in F&CC
Veterinary students on strike demanding stipend hike: One more student on hunger strike hospitalised