Nepal President, PM get SC notice in House dissolution case

Nepal’s Supreme Court issued show cause notices on Wednesday to President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli in a case regarding the dissolution of the House of Representatives.

As many as 30 cases were filed in the Supreme Court against the President’s refusal to entertain Opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba’s claim to form the government, and the reappointment of Oli as PM after endorsing his decision to dismiss the House last month.

A five-member Constitutional Bench, headed by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana, issued the notices to Bhandari and Oli in response to a petition that sought the appointment of Deuba as PM. The court expects a response by June 23.

Meanwhile, a single-judge Bench issued another show cause notice to the government in a case filed against the recent expansion of the Cabinet by Oli while his legal status as caretaker PM is being heard by the Supreme Court.