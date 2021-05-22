Nepal President dissolves parliament, fresh elections in November

On May 10, KP Oli had lost a confidence vote, but no party was able to put together a coalition with enough seats in the House of Representatives to form a governmet. As leader of the largest party, Oli was again appointed PM on May 13. (File Photo)

Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari dissolved the parliament on Friday midnight and ordered fresh polls in six months.

The decision was made on the recommendation of the Cabinet headed by caretaker Prime Minister KP Oli. According to official sources, the elections will take place between November 12 and 18.

The dissolution of the parliament comes after Oli’s claim to form the government had to be dropped by the President on legal advice. Oli was recently appointed as Prime Minister after the opposition parties, led by Nepali congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuja, were unable to put together a coalition government.

Oli had submitted his list of 153 supporters — four more than Deuja’s — in which he had included several names of rivals as well.

The opposition parties, including Nepali Congress, Maoist Party, a section of the Samajbadi Janata party, and dissidents from the Oli’s Communist Party of Nepal — unified Marxist/Leninist, had warned that they would launch widespread protests if the President violated the constitution and retained Oli.

Oli, who had taken over as Prime Minister 39 months ago for a five-year term with two-thirds majority in the parliament, was reduced to a minority following squabbles in his own party, and coalition partner Maoist party leaving the alliance.

President Bhandari was also facing an impeachment threat from the opposition. However, the dissolution of the House saves her from that.