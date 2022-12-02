Nepal police to probe Swatantra Party chief’s citizenship

Police will soon begin an investigation into the citizenship of Rabi Lamichhane, whose Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP) won a surprisingly huge mandate in the polls for a party formed just months ago.

Police said they will investigate a complaint filed on the instructions of Chief District Officer that Lamichhane illegally allegedly continued to hold Nepalese citizenship despite having acquired US citizenship years ago.

Two years ago, when asked by reporters if he possesed the permit required for U S citizens to work in Nepal, Lamichhane had publicly announced that he had surrendered his U S citizenship before the U S Embassy.

However, there have been complaints Lamichhane did not go through the required formalities to reacquire Nepali citizenship after surrendering the U S citizenship.

The issue snowballed after Lamichhane, a former TV anchor, launched the RSP in July and secured a huge mandate in the November 20 elections.

With 21 seats, the win established it as the fourth largest party in the 275-member House of Representatives.

“We can not exactly say how long the investigation will take to finish the probe,” police said, but any clue that raises further doubt on the veracity of his citizenship and natural legal course that will follow may lead to disqualification or suspension of his House membership till the court gives its verdict .

Advertisement

The Election Commission had earlier disposed of the complaint saying the issue ended with the completion of elections last month.