Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Watch Video | Passenger on Nepal flight that crashed records last moments

The Yeti Airlines ATR 72 aircraft was carrying 72 people — including five Indians — when it crashed in Pokhara around 11 am on Sunday.

A passenger captured the last moments of ill-fated Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara. A Russian blogger also took a selfie inside the flight. (Twitter)
A passenger on the Yeti Airlines Kathmandu-Pokhara flight, which crashed on Sunday, recorded the final moments before the tragic incident.

The video, which is now viral on social media platforms, shows a passenger filming the landscape outside before the frame shakes violently, and bursts into flames.

The Indian Express has not been able to independently verify the video.

Don't miss |Nepal plane crash: 4 friends from UP, went to visit Pashupatinath

Another passenger, identified as one Elena Banduro, a 33-year-old Russian blogger, according to news reports, also shared a selfie with the caption “Go to Nepal” from inside the ill-fated flight. Her picture has been circulated widely on social media platforms after she was declared dead.

The Yeti Airlines ATR 72 aircraft was carrying 72 people — including five Indians — when it crashed in Pokhara around 11 am on Sunday. At least 68 people have been declared dead in the incident, while search is underway for the missing four persons.

Videos and pictures on social media showed smoke billowing from the crash site and hundreds of rescue workers along the sides of a gorge where the plane went down. A video capturing the last moments of the aircraft before it crashed in Pokhara was also circulated.

The crash is Nepal’s deadliest since 1992, when a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A300 crashed into a hillside near Kathmandu, killing all 167 people on board.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 11:13 IST
