Nepal PM Oli hospitalised, put on ventilator; condition ‘stable’

Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli, who has been on regular dialysis for the past five weeks, has been admitted to a hospital and put on ventilator after his appendix was removed.

Advertising

A bulletin issued by the hospital said he had a stomach pain on Monday night, and his appendix was removed the next morning. His condition was said to be stable.

Hospital sources, however, said the 68-year old Prime Minister was not in good health, and has had to regularly use steroids. They said he had been consulting doctors for a kidney retransplant.

“He has been given ‘lonotropes’ — a medicine to bring heart beat to normal pace — after the operation,” hospital sources said.

Advertising

After spending about two weeks in Singapore National Hospital last month for treatment, Oli was believed to be contemplating the kidney retransplant for the second time either in the US or in Nepal, and had been undergoing regular dialysis pending a final decision.

Doctors said Oli was in the intensive care unit of the Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre, and no visitors were allowed to see him.