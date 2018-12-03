Nepal PM KP Oli criticised for accepting church award

Hak Ja Han “Mother” Moon, the head of the South Korea-based Unification Church, Sunday presented a Good Governance Award to Prime Minister K P Oli at the conclusion of the Asia-Pacific Summit 2018, which was marred with protests from Hindu groups and other political groups.

The citation, which lauds Oli for “Good Governance”, along with a cheque of $100,000, was presented to the prime minister at the summit that was attended by delegates from over 50 countries. Oli said he would use the award money for the welfare of the children of Nepal.

Oli, who has faced protests for co-hosting an event along with a church, did not attend a separate ceremony in which “Mother Moon” blessed hundreds of couples, wishing them a “blessed family” life. The names of Oli and his wife figured in the list of couples that were to be “blessed”.

While at least four previous Prime Ministers had refused to attend the summit, Madhav Kumar Nepal, senior leader of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal, and key functionaries, attended the conference.

Another former Prime Minister and party chairman, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, excused himself at the last minute, saying he had a “throat problem” and would not be able to address the delegates.

The three-day Asia-Pacific Summit was organised by the Universal Peace Federation, the International Association of Parliamentarians for Peace and International Conference of Asian Political Parties. Their mother organisation is the Unification Church.