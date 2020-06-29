Nepal PM Oli alleges India plot to topple him, says meetings on in Delhi

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli

As differences worsen between the two chairpersons of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal, the former alleged Sunday that his rivals were being instigated by India to topple him.

Speaking at a programme, Oli alleged that “meetings” were being organised in Delhi against Nepal’s decision to amend its Constitution to include in its map Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura areas.

“It is unthinkable… the things that are happening in Delhi against the amendment to the Constitution… Listen to the Delhi media. Look at the meetings being organised in India,” said Oli, referring to an alleged “plot” to overthrow his government. “You all must know Nepal’s nationalism is not that weak that outside forces will be able to topple it…” he said.

Nepal recently cleared a constitution amendment Bill, endorsing the country’s new map that includes territories with India, thus deepening the boundary row between the two countries.

Saying he had no desire to be in the post “forever”, he, however, said there was “no question” of his quitting at the moment. “If I quit, there will be no leader to raise the issue of nationalism and territory,” he said in an apparent reference to the differences within the party.

The Communist Party has been a divided house over the government’s move to align with the Communist Party of China.

