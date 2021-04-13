Nepal PM hints at dissolving House again

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Monday hinted that the House of Representatives — which the country’s Supreme Court had reinstated two months after he dissolved it — may be dissolved again.

“We honoured the Supreme Court judgment, but it has not solved the problem. It has only invited more political instability and the presence of the House is not going to help the situation,” he said while addressing the meeting of a front organisation of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist.

Oli also hit out at his political rivals, mainly those from the Nepal Communist Party-Maoist Centre and dissident groups in his own party, daring them to bring down the government instead of simply demanding his resignation. “If you have the guts, withdraw the support in Parliament,” he said.

Earlier in the day, leader of the main opposition Nepali Congress, Pradip Giri, warned Oli not to gamble with a House dissolution again. But the top leadership of the two major opposition parties, including Nepali Congress, have not yet moved ahead with a no-confidence motion in the House.

The rebels in Oli’s own party and the Maoist Centre have also not formally withdrawn support for the Oli government.