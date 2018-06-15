Nepal PM to visit China, MoU on disaster management on table

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli

Nepal and China are likely to sign a Memorandum of Understanding allowing China to open Disaster Management and Rescue centre, one each, in all the seven provinces of Nepal.

The MOU is likely to be signed during Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli’s six-day trip to Beijing beginning June 19, that will also give concrete shape to previous understandings, especially on the trade and transit sector, as envisaged by the two sides during Oli’s visit there in 2016.

Foreign Minister Pradip Gyawaili who was in Beijing in consultation with the Chinese authorities on the way to Mongolia , said on his return here on Thursday that Nepal and China will expand their areas of cooperation that will include opening check posts in eight places along Nepal Tibet border, laying optical fiber network , constructing Hydro projects and transmission line part from exploring free trade, and giving Nepal transit routes.

The two sides will also be setting up joint machinery, to explore cooperation in future, and identify and address problems arising in execution of previously agreed projects. Minister Gyawali said the two sides will take ahead the proposed Kyrong-Kathmandu Railway link, and expand cooperation in agricultural protection centre.

He said the two sides will identify projects under China’s Belt and Road Initiative which will be guided by ‘our need and national interest’ . adding China will be providing 16 bn RMB it had promised for post earthquake reconstruction and ‘it has agreed to fund 1000-MW Manag-Marsyangdi Hydro projects’ . Two ‘Friendship bridges connecting Nepal with Tibet—one in Khasa and another in Rasua sector–will be completed by next year.

