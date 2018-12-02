Nepal PM KP Oli criticised for supporting church event

The Nepal government was criticised for supporting the Asia-Pacific Summit-2018 in Kathmandu on Saturday.

The three-day summit, on the theme “Addressing Critical Challenges of Our Time”, has been organised by the South Korea-based Universal Peace Federation (UPF), founded by Reverend Sun Myung Moon.

Police arrested five dozen activists, mostly Hindus, for protesting against the government for hosting a church-sponsored event

Former Indian Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, in his address, said the world needs peace for prosperity, but that is not possible as long as countries continue to sponsor terrorism.

“Terrorism is terrorism. There is no good or bad terrorism,” he said, adding that India had put forward a comprehensive document before the international forum suggesting ways to effectively deal with terrorism.

Over 15,00 delegates from 50 countries are attending the event, including Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Aung San Suu Kyi from Myanmar, and former Pakistani Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Without mentioning India, Gilani criticised it for helping mold the international debate on China’s Belt and Road Initiative. “With Pakistan being a partner in the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, people have started reaping dividends, defying anti-propaganda from some countries,” said Gilani.

The summit was inaugurated by Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli, who said besides being the land of the Buddha and Mount Everest, Nepal has been the abode of seers and ancient wisdom that gave birth to the ‘Vasudeva Kutumbakam’ (World is one family) philosophy. “In our time, we have established the supremacy of ballots over bullets, and Nepal’s peace initiative is an example for the world to follow.”

Although the invitation card to the event lists Invitation Committee, UPF International Conference of Asian Political parties as the organisers, Vijay Jolly, a BJP leader, said Hak Ja Han Moon, a Korean Christian leader, will be the philosopher and guide of the conference.