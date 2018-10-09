Nepal PM K P Oli responds to criticism, says development will take time

Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli

Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli said Sunday that development will require time proper planning. “I am not a magician who can produce an egg or a handkerchief with a mere sleight of hand,” Oli said in response to opponents of his government’s performance.

Oli’s statement signalled a change in his rhetoric for the first time since the beginning of his term in mid-February, indicating that he is either tired of criticism or has become more realistic and even apologetic.

He had campaigned on liberating people from having to carry cooking gas cylinders on their shoulders — implying there will be centrally supplied gas pipeline for each house — that Nepal will have its own flag-carrying ship within the year, and that he would improve infrastructure and remove potholes on roads. “Where does the Constitution stop me from being a visionary?” was his response whenever his promises were called unrealistic.

But as Oli came under increasing criticism — he was ridiculed by cartoonists for successfully making Kathmandu the “city of ships” when motor vehicles were half-submerged on flooded roads during rains — he seems to have changed his rhetoric.

His remarks came on the eve of the secretariat meeting of the Communist Party, following a letter of dissent lodged with the party secretariat by senior leader and ex-PM Madhav Kumar Nepal, alleging that Oli was bypassing the standing committee while appointing provincial committees.

