scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Advertisement

Nepal PM faces mass murder case over comments

In a public speech on January 15, 2020, Prachanda had said he would take the responsibility of killing 5,000 people out of the total 17,000 deaths that occurred during the decade-long insurgency  in Nepal when he was  the supreme commander and chairman of the Maoist party.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal mass murder case, Kathmandu, Nepal, world news, indian expressMaoist chief and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal
Listen to this article
Nepal PM faces mass murder case over comments
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Amid political instability after Nepal’s second largest party in Parliament withdrew its support to his government, Maoist chief and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has faced yet another crisis — a judicial order to lodge a mass murder case against him — that may cost  him his chair. The Supreme Court of Nepal Friday ordered that a criminal case, which court administration  refused to entertain earlier, can be filed as a writ petition for trial.

As per sources, Gyanendra Aran and others will file writ petitions in the top court of the country, most likely on Sunday, seeking trial against Prachanda for alleged murder committed by him based on an admission the latter made publicly.

In a public speech on January 15, 2020, Prachanda had said he would take the responsibility of killing 5,000 people out of the total 17,000 deaths that occurred during the decade-long insurgency  in Nepal when he was  the supreme commander and chairman of the Maoist party.

Also Read
Nithyananda, Nithyananda case, Delhi Public School ahmedabad, gujarat news, indian express
Newark rescinds sister-city agreement entered into with 'United States of...
China increasingly seen as antagonist in diplomatic talks around the world
North Korea says US causing international arms control collapse
Russian scientist behind Sputnik V Covid vaccine found 'strangled to deat...

A division bench of the supreme court consisting of Justice Ishwar Khatiwada and Hari Prasad Phuyal ruled that the writ seeking trial of Prachanda in the murder case should be admitted by the court.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-03-2023 at 00:31 IST
Next Story

3 women among 4 held for ‘stealing’ high-tension cables

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close