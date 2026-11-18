After prolonged reluctance, Prime Minister Balendra Shah has finally agreed to visit India, although there is still no formal word on the date, duration of visit and itinerary.

There are speculations that Shah will fly to New Delhi on November 22 and return on the 24th, but officials involved in the preparation of the trip refused to confirm this. “The ministry is working on the date, agenda and other details of the visit,” said Lok Bahadur Chhetri, spokesperson for Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

There are, however, indications that Shah insists on keeping the visit brief, but fruitful. He is also not keen to visit any other place outside Delhi. “Less of formalities and extravagance” has been the instruction to the authorities here and the same “has been conveyed to the host” as well, according to an official.