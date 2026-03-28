Nepal’s PM Balendra Shah says ‘eager to work closely’ with India

Nepal’s newly elected Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Saturday said he is “eager to work closely” with India while thanking PM Narendra Modi for his greetings after the oath-taking ceremony.

Prime Minister Modi greeted Shah shortly after the swearing-in ceremony on Friday and said he was looking forward to working closely with his Nepalese counterpart to take forward India-Nepal ties.

Replying to Modi’s post, Nepal’s Prime Minister’s office posted on X, “Thank you, PM @narendramodi for your kind words and warm wishes. I am eager to work closely with you to advance the multifaceted relations between our two countries for the common prosperity of our people.” Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region.