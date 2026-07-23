Why Nepal PM Balendra Shah is meeting India, China ambassadors after 100 days in office

Nepal PM Balendra Shah is set to meet the Indian and Chinese ambassadors separately this week, marking a shift from his self-imposed diplomatic protocol.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJul 23, 2026 11:45 PM IST
Nepal elections, Nepal Prime MinisterBalen Shah would meet India’s Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, and Chinese Ambassador Zhang Maoming on the same day. (PTI Photo)
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Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah, who has till now followed his self-imposed protocol of not holding any meetings with foreign ambassadors, is reportedly set to break the pact and meet Indian and Chinese envoys separately this week.

According to The Kathmandu Post report citing PM Shah’s aides, he is poised to meet the Indian and Chinese ambassadors this week in Kathmandu separately, which is being coordinated by Nepal’s foreign ministry, though no specific dates have been announced till now.

PM Shah would meet India’s Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, and Chinese Ambassador Zhang Maoming reportedly on the same day. The development comes as Balendra Shah’s government recently completed its first 100 days in office.

The Nepalese newspaper highlighted that Shah is meeting with the ambassadors to underscore that New Delhi and Beijing are equally important for Kathmandu.

“The prime minister has started meeting various stakeholders over the past two weeks. We have now concluded that he should also engage with foreign ambassadors and diplomats,” the prime minister’s aide said as reported by The Kathmandu Post.

“It is only natural to begin with the ambassadors of our two neighbours, India and China, given Nepal’s foreign policy priorities,” the aide added.

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