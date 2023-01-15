Nepal plane crash Live Updates: 5 Indians were on board, says airport official; death toll rises to 40

Nepal plane crash Live Updates: The Yeti Airlines plane, which crashed in Nepal’s Pokhara Sunday, was carrying five Indians, an airport official told Reuters. As many as 40 bodies have been recovered from the crash site so far.

A Nepal Army spokesperson said that they expect to recover more bodies, and the plane had broken into pieces. An ATR 72 aircraft belonging to Yeti Airlines carrying 72 people, including four crew members, crashed in Pokhara at 11 am today. The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) stated that the aircraft took off from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport at 10.33 am and crashed on the bank of the Seti River near the airport in Pokhara.

According to news agency PTI, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal called an emergency Cabinet meeting and instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs, security personnel, and all government agencies to carry out effective rescue operations.