Sunday, Jan 15, 2023
Nepal plane crash Live Updates: 5 Indians were on board, says airport official; death toll rises to 40

Nepal plane crash Live Updates: An ATR 72 aircraft belonging to Yeti Airlines carrying 72 people, including four crew members, crashed in Pokhara at 11 am today.

By: Express Web Desk
Kathmandu, New Delhi | January 15, 2023 14:23 IST
nepal plane crash, pokhra plane crash, yeti airlinesThick black smokes billows at the crash site in Nepal's Pokhra. (Screenshot)

Nepal plane crash Live Updates: The Yeti Airlines plane, which crashed in Nepal’s Pokhara Sunday, was carrying five Indians, an airport official told Reuters. As many as 40 bodies have been recovered from the crash site so far.

A Nepal Army spokesperson said that they expect to recover more bodies, and the plane had broken into pieces. An ATR 72 aircraft belonging to Yeti Airlines carrying 72 people, including four crew members, crashed in Pokhara at 11 am today. The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) stated that the aircraft took off from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport at 10.33 am and crashed on the bank of the Seti River near the airport in Pokhara.

According to news agency PTI, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal called an emergency Cabinet meeting and instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs, security personnel, and all government agencies to carry out effective rescue operations.

Live Blog

Nepal plane crash: Yeti Airlines plane crashes in Pokhara; five Indians on board, says airport official; rescue operations underway; Follow latest updates

14:06 (IST)15 Jan 2023
Nepal’s long history of plane crashes: A timeline

According to the Aviation Safety database, there have been at least 27 fatal plane crashes in Nepal over the past 30 years.

May 2022: A Tara Airplane with 22 people on board, including four Indians from Thane, crashed in  Nepal’s mountainous Mustang district on May 29, Sunday. 

February 2019: An Air Dynasty helicopter crashed into a hill as it was attempting to find its way back into Kathmandu in cloudy weather. Nepal’s Tourism Minister Rabindra Adhikari was among the seven passengers who died in the incident. Read more

14:00 (IST)15 Jan 2023
'Extremely unfortunate': Civial Aviation Minister Scindia condoles Pokhara tragedy

"The loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the bereaved," Jyotiraditya M Scindia said.

13:26 (IST)15 Jan 2023
'Deadliest crash since March 2018'

According to news agency Reuters, the Pokhara crash is Nepal's deadliest since March 2018, when a US-Bangla Dash 8 turboprop flight from Dhaka crashed on landing in Kathmandu, killing 51 of the 71 people on board.

13:24 (IST)15 Jan 2023
Aircraft took off at 10.33 from Kathmandu, crashed on banks of Seti River: CAAN

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), the aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10.33 am and crash-landed at the airport in Pokhara -- a major tourist destination in Nepal. The aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport, PTI reported.

13:17 (IST)15 Jan 2023
Nepal PM Prachanda directs effective rescue operations following Pokhara plane crash

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on Sunday instructed security personnel and all government agencies to carry out effective rescue operations after a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard crashed near the Pokhara airport.

The prime minister held an emergency meeting of the Cabinet as soon as a Yeti Airline ATR-72 aircraft crashed while landing near the Pokhara airport. He instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs, security personnel, and all government agencies to carry out effective rescue operations in the tragic accident, My Republica newspaper reported. (PTI)

13:07 (IST)15 Jan 2023
Weather was clear, says Nepal civil aviation authority spokesman

While Nepal has a history of plane crashes due to the rugged mountain terrains and unpredictable weather conditions, a Nepal civil aviation authority spokesperson told Reuters that the "weather was clear" when a Yeti Airlines crashed in Pokhara.

He added that rescue operations were on.

13:05 (IST)15 Jan 2023
At least 40 killed in Nepal air crash

At least 40 bodies have been recovered from the site, where an aircraft of domestic carrier Yeti Airlines crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, a Nepal aviation authority official told Reuters.

13:03 (IST)15 Jan 2023
5 Indians were onboard plane that crashed in Nepal, says airport official

The Yeti Airlines plane, which crashed in Nepal’s Pokhara Sunday, was carrying five Indians, an official of Nepal Airport told Reuters.

It was also carrying four Russians, one Irish and two South Korean nationals. 

12:44 (IST)15 Jan 2023
Explained: What makes Nepal prone to plane crashes?

Nepal has had a long and unfortunate history of plane crashes in the country. According to the Aviation Safety database, there have been 27 fatal plane crashes in Nepal over the past 30 years. Of these, more than 20 have taken place in the last decade. 

The rugged mountainous terrain, dearth of investment in new planes and infrastructure and poor regulation have contributed to these crashes. Further, the airstrips are located in mountainous areas, amid weather conditions that are known for their sudden turns. Read more

12:40 (IST)15 Jan 2023
Nepal PM calls for emergency Cabinet meet in wake of Pokhara plane crash

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency Cabinet meeting in the wake of the tragedy, Reuters reported. The Prime Minister has urged security personnel and the general public to help with the rescue efforts, Associated Press reported.

12:39 (IST)15 Jan 2023
Watch | Thick black smoke billows as plane crashes in Nepal

Visuals from the site showed billowing thick black smoke, while rescue workers and crowds of people gathered around the wreckage of the aircraft.

12:38 (IST)15 Jan 2023
Nepal plane with 72 onboard crashes in Pokhara, at least 16 dead

An ATR 72 aircraft belonging to Yeti Airlines carrying 72 people, including four crew members, crashed in Nepal’s Pokhara at 11 am on Sunday. News agency Reuters quoted a Nepal Army spokesperson as saying that at least 16 people have died in the crash. 

According to preliminary reports, the aircraft, with 68 passengers onboard, crashed about 20 minutes after it took off from Kathmandu for Pokhara, a few kilometres away from the destination. Yubaraj Ghimire reports from Kathmandu

There were 72 people on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Nepal's Yeti Airlines, including two infants, four crew members and 10 foreign nationals, said airline spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula.

"We don't know their nationalities. We are trying to ascertain it," Bartaula was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

In May last year, a Twin Otter aircraft crashed in Nepal. The aircraft took off from Pokhara and crashed about 19 minutes later — six minutes from arrival at Jomsom, the airport nearest to their destination, the Muktinath temple. Four Indians were onboard the aircraft.

Read: Indians in Nepal plane crash: ‘Had 10 days together a year…were excited’

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 15-01-2023 at 12:33 IST
