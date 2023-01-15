Nepal plane crash Live Updates: 5 Indians were on board, says airport official; death toll rises to 40

Nepal plane crash Live Updates: The Yeti Airlines plane, which crashed in Nepal’s Pokhara Sunday, was carrying five Indians, an airport official told Reuters. As many as 40 bodies have been recovered from the crash site so far.
A Nepal Army spokesperson said that they expect to recover more bodies, and the plane had broken into pieces. An ATR 72 aircraft belonging to Yeti Airlines carrying 72 people, including four crew members, crashed in Pokhara at 11 am today. The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) stated that the aircraft took off from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport at 10.33 am and crashed on the bank of the Seti River near the airport in Pokhara.
According to news agency PTI, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal called an emergency Cabinet meeting and instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs, security personnel, and all government agencies to carry out effective rescue operations.
According to the Aviation Safety database, there have been at least 27 fatal plane crashes in Nepal over the past 30 years.
May 2022: A Tara Airplane with 22 people on board, including four Indians from Thane, crashed in Nepal’s mountainous Mustang district on May 29, Sunday.
February 2019: An Air Dynasty helicopter crashed into a hill as it was attempting to find its way back into Kathmandu in cloudy weather. Nepal’s Tourism Minister Rabindra Adhikari was among the seven passengers who died in the incident. Read more
"The loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the bereaved," Jyotiraditya M Scindia said.
According to news agency Reuters, the Pokhara crash is Nepal's deadliest since March 2018, when a US-Bangla Dash 8 turboprop flight from Dhaka crashed on landing in Kathmandu, killing 51 of the 71 people on board.
According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), the aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10.33 am and crash-landed at the airport in Pokhara -- a major tourist destination in Nepal. The aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport, PTI reported.
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on Sunday instructed security personnel and all government agencies to carry out effective rescue operations after a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard crashed near the Pokhara airport.
The prime minister held an emergency meeting of the Cabinet as soon as a Yeti Airline ATR-72 aircraft crashed while landing near the Pokhara airport. He instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs, security personnel, and all government agencies to carry out effective rescue operations in the tragic accident, My Republica newspaper reported. (PTI)
While Nepal has a history of plane crashes due to the rugged mountain terrains and unpredictable weather conditions, a Nepal civil aviation authority spokesperson told Reuters that the "weather was clear" when a Yeti Airlines crashed in Pokhara.
He added that rescue operations were on.
At least 40 bodies have been recovered from the site, where an aircraft of domestic carrier Yeti Airlines crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, a Nepal aviation authority official told Reuters.
The Yeti Airlines plane, which crashed in Nepal’s Pokhara Sunday, was carrying five Indians, an official of Nepal Airport told Reuters.
It was also carrying four Russians, one Irish and two South Korean nationals.
Nepal has had a long and unfortunate history of plane crashes in the country. According to the Aviation Safety database, there have been 27 fatal plane crashes in Nepal over the past 30 years. Of these, more than 20 have taken place in the last decade.
The rugged mountainous terrain, dearth of investment in new planes and infrastructure and poor regulation have contributed to these crashes. Further, the airstrips are located in mountainous areas, amid weather conditions that are known for their sudden turns. Read more
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency Cabinet meeting in the wake of the tragedy, Reuters reported. The Prime Minister has urged security personnel and the general public to help with the rescue efforts, Associated Press reported.
Visuals from the site showed billowing thick black smoke, while rescue workers and crowds of people gathered around the wreckage of the aircraft.
An ATR 72 aircraft belonging to Yeti Airlines carrying 72 people, including four crew members, crashed in Nepal’s Pokhara at 11 am on Sunday. News agency Reuters quoted a Nepal Army spokesperson as saying that at least 16 people have died in the crash.
According to preliminary reports, the aircraft, with 68 passengers onboard, crashed about 20 minutes after it took off from Kathmandu for Pokhara, a few kilometres away from the destination. Yubaraj Ghimire reports from Kathmandu