Pilot of plane that crashed in Nepal smoked in cockpit, was stressed: Report

An investigation by the Nepal government has found out that the pilot of the US-Bangla flight that crashed at Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport in March last year, killing 51 people, was smoking inside the cockpit and was going through tremendous personal stress and anxiety, ANI reported citing the Kathmandu Post.

The Accident Investigation Commission, which was set up to ascertain the reasons behind the crash, scanned the CVR (cockpit voice recorder) record to conclude that the captain of the flight — Abid Sultan — lied to air traffic control (ATC) about carrying out the proper procedures for landing.

The report also mentions that the pilot had lost sight of the runway and also lied to the ATC about having locked down the plane’s landing gears six minutes before making the final descent. However, when co-pilot Prithula Rashid conducted a check, she found the gear was not down.

Minutes later, the ill-fated ST211 plane carrying 67 passengers and four crew members burst into flames after missing the runway during its second landing attempt. About 22 Nepali people were killed in the crash, many of them medical students. Only 20 passengers survived the crash.

“Contributing to this the aircraft was offset to the proper approach path that led to manoeuvres in a very dangerous and unsafe attitude to align with the runway. The landing was completed in sheer desperation after sighting the runway, at very close proximity and very low altitude. There was no attempt made to carry out a go-around when a go-around seemed possible until the last instant before touchdown on the runway,” ANI quoted the report as saying.

At one point during the flight, according to details from the audio recorder, the pilot said he was “very upset and hurt by the behaviour of his female colleague” and that “she was the only reason he was leaving the company”. Sultan had expressed his desire to resign a day before the accident.

Apparently, Sultan had a history of depression and had been removed from active duty in the Air Force after a psychiatric assessment in 1993 before he rejoined in 2002.