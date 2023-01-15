scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Nepal plane crash: Five Indians among those on board Yeti Airlines

Besides Indians, there were other foreign nationals — four Russians, two Koreans, and one Argentinian, Australian, Irish and French — traveling to Pokhara, Nepal’s biggest tourist attraction.

Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. (Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS)
Nepal plane crash: Five Indians among those on board Yeti Airlines
At least five among the 72 people who died in the Yeti Airlines crash in Pokhara were Indians. The plane was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members when it crashed a few kilometres from its destination about 20 minutes after it took off from Kathmandu for Pokhara.

Besides Indians, there were other foreign nationals — four Russians, two Koreans, and one Argentinian, Australian, Irish and French — traveling to Pokhara, Nepal’s biggest tourist attraction. The rest of the 53 were Nepalis.

A release by the airlines said the passenger list also included three children and three infants.

The airline is working in coordination with the home ministry to identify the victims, it said.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 17:41 IST
