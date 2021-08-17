Nepal’s Parliament session ends abruptly, agenda delays, lack of debates among reasons

Both Houses of Nepal’s parliament were adjourned, and instantly prorogued by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on the recommendation of the cabinet deferring among other agenda, the tabling of the 500-million dollar agreement between Nepal government and the Millennium Challenge Corporation, for adoption.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba decided to abruptly end the House session as lack of official business had made the session futile. Except Deuba securing vote of confidence on July 18, the first day of the session of the House of Representatives, no major issues were debated.

Deuba, soon after his take-over, and during his meeting with senior US diplomats, had stated that the 500-million dollar MCC compact ostensibly aimed at expanding power and road would be adopted.

But during all these days, Deuba was not even able to expand his cabinet to its full size. The Nepali Congress and Maoist center coalition government has so far only six ministers including Deuba –two from the Maoist center and the rest from the Nepali Congress that Deuba heads.

A senior leader of the Nepali Congress said the government was forced to end the House session as Deuba despite having secured support of more than 61 per cent of the House members, he does not have that much support now, “The government will soon bring ordinances legitimising split in any political party with just 25 per cent either in the central committee or parliamentary party , favouring it.”, sources said that is aimed at legitimising the split in the main opposition Party Communist party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist in which former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar

Nepal is leading a rebellion against Party Chief K P Oli. Deuba is believed to have told his senior leaders that without the support of Madhav Kumar Nepal in the House, he can not have any bills passed. Series of street protest during the past two weeks against the provision of the MCC, mainly questioning its implications on ‘security and sovereignty’, division of major political parties on the issue, and developments in Afghanistan with about 15,000 Nepalis stranded there , apparently engaged the government immediate concern, delaying the compact that the U S has been actively lobbying for.

Out of the past 30 days, the House met just for nine days with only ten hours witnessing smooth business.