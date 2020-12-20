scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 20, 2020
Nepal PM Oli recommends dissolution of Parliament: Media reports

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has summoned an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers after a series of meetings with the ruling Nepal Communist Party's top leadership and ministers on Saturday, the Himalayan Times reported.

By: PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: December 20, 2020 11:34:42 am
Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli recommended dissolution of Parliament at an emergency Cabinet meeting on Sunday, according to media reports.

Oli has summoned an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers after a series of meetings with the ruling Nepal Communist Party’s top leadership and ministers on Saturday, the Himalayan Times reported.

“Today’s Cabinet meeting decided to recommend the President to dissolve the Parliament,” the Kathmandu Post reported, quoting Energy Minister Barshaman Pun.

The recommendation will now be forwarded to President Bidya Devi Bhandari for approval, the reports said.
Oli’s move comes amidst a tussle for power with former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda.

