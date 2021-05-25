Nepal Oppn moves court over dissolution of House; Oli backs President

As many as 146 lawmakers from Nepal’s Opposition parties, as well as a dissident faction from the ruling Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), moved the Supreme Court, challenging President Bidya Devi Bhandari’s dissolution of Parliament after she rejected Opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba’s claim of majority in the House.

Bhandari’s actions on Friday and Saturday, which leave Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli in his post at least until the elections six months later, have invited not just legal challenges, but also widespread criticism.

Defending Bhandari, Oli said: “Those who are opposing the President are opposing Republic.” He has also said that the President’s “discretion can not be challenged”.

Meanwhile, Oli on Monday expelled 11 parliamentarians from the CPN-UML for “anti-party” activities. Two former Prime Ministers, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalnath Khanal, were among those expelled. These lawmakers had supported Deuba in his bid to form a government.