Nepal mulls law giving sweeping powers to PM on deploying Army

The Nepal government is considering moving ahead with two proposed Bills that give sweeping powers to the Prime Minister on the deployment of the Army and the creation of a special force.

A provision in the draft legislation on the role, duty and rights of the National Security Council — which includes the Army Chief — says that in the event of a national crisis, and if there is no possibility of holding the meeting of the council, the chairman can recommend the deployment of the Army. The PM leads the council. Another proposed Bill empowers the government to “create a special force”. “We fear that with the current ruling dispensation having militant youth wings , it could be way of incorporating them into the security system through back door,” a senior Army officer said.