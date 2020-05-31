Nepal moves amendment bill to change map, emblem in parliament

On Wednesday, the government of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli had failed to table the scheduled Bill On Wednesday, the government of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli had failed to table the scheduled Bill

The Nepalese government Sunday moved the constitutional amendment bill that seeks to make an alteration in the country’s national emblem and the political map which includes an additional 370 sq km that also features in the Indian map.

Law Minister Shivamaya Tumbahamphe tabled the amendment bill which will be approving the recent political map published by the Government incorporating an additional 370 sq km area in the tri-junction of Nepal, India, and China (Tibet).

Nepal has been asserting that Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, and Lipulek that are seen in the Indian maps actually belong to Nepal.

The government moved the bill after it was assured of two-third majority in the House of Representatives following the decision of the main opposition Nepali Congress of its support.

On Wednesday, the government of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli failed to table the scheduled Bill in Nepal’s parliament owing to differences within the ruling party and more time being sought by the main Opposition.

India’s new road from Dharchula to Lipulekh as part of the Mansarovar Yatra route angered the Oli government which came out with a new map, adding to it an area of 370 sq km at the tri-junction of Nepal, India and China (Tibet) that India claims is its territory.

Kathmandu’s move to come out with a new map has led to disquiet in Delhi. On May 20, Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said: “The Government of Nepal has released a revised official map of Nepal today that includes parts of Indian territory. This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India.”

