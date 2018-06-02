Nepal: Madhes-based party joins govt, giving coalition over two-thirds majority in House

Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli (Files) Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli (Files)

Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli has inducted two leaders of the Federal Socialist Forum, the largest Madhes-based party, into his Cabinet, securing the party’s support in Parliament, where the governing coalition now has more than two-thirds majority. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari administered the oath office to Forum chief Upendra Yadav and Mohammad Ishtiaq Rai. They were assigned the health ministry and the urban development ministry. Later, the President’s office notified that Yadav and Defence Minister Ishwar Pokharel were also designated as deputy prime ministers. Yadav and Rai joined the Cabinet after the Communist Party of Nepal and the Forum agreed to amend the Constitution to incorporate certain rights for Madhesis on a “mutual understanding”. Another Madhes-based Party, the Rastriya Janata Party, remains outside the government, but negotiations to bring them into the coalition have already taken place.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App