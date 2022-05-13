Nepal local bodies poll today, violation of code of conduct worries EC

Nepal will hold elections to the local bodies for the second time after a new constitution was promulgated in September 2015 on Friday.

A little less than 18 million voters will elect around 35,000 office bearers, including mayors and deputy mayors of six metropolitan, 16 sub-metropolitan and 753 ‘Gaupalikas’ (village units) across the country.

The elections are being fought under two groups of political alliance, with Nepali Congress-led five party ruling coalition, which also has Maoist Party as part of it on one side, and K P Oli ‘s Communist Party of Nepal Unified Marxist Leninist on the other. The pro-monarchy Rashtriya Janata Party and prominent individuals are also in the fray at many places.

The Election Commission has so far asked for clarification from key political leaders and Maoist leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda and Nepali Congress leader and Prime Minister Deuba’s wife Arzu Rana. The EC also stated worry over violation of code and conduct.

The outcome of the poll is expected within a week after the day -long voting ends on Friday.