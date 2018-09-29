Follow Us:
Friday, September 28, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Nepal leaders meet in Oli’s absence, deliver warning to PM

Nepal leaders meet in Oli’s absence, deliver warning to PM

Senior leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party on Friday warned Prime Minister K P Oli not to overrule the party, bypass the standing committee or take their grievances lightly

Written by Yubaraj Ghimire | Kathmandu | Updated: September 29, 2018 4:34:40 am
Nepal’s withdrawal from BIMSTEC exercise shouldn’t affect ties with India, says PM Oli's spokesperson Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli (File)

Senior leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party on Friday warned Prime Minister K P Oli not to overrule the party, bypass the standing committee or take their grievances lightly.

Oli has formed provincial-level committees that bypass the standing committee, and his performance has been criticised by his party members, who have accused him of ruling “arbitrarily”.

While Oli is in New York to participate in the UN General Assembly, from where he will proceed to Costa Rica, and party chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal is in Singapore for his wife’s medical treatment, former Prime Minister and senior party leader Madhav Kumar Nepal invited members of the party’s standing committee to tea.

At the get-together, participants asked Oli not to overrule the party and committee, and act in an accountable manner.

A day earlier, Madhav Kumar had expressed concern in Parliament over the deteriorating law and order situation in the country — there have been 500 rapes in the last two months alone. “Is there any government that exists in the country?” he had said in Parliament.

Yogesh Bhattarai, a standing committee member who attended the meeting, said, “Naturally, there was concern over how to institutionalise the party and committee system.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to the hype?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to
Buzzing Now
Advertisement