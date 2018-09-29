Nepal leaders meet in Oli’s absence, deliver warning to PM

Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli (File) Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli (File)

Senior leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party on Friday warned Prime Minister K P Oli not to overrule the party, bypass the standing committee or take their grievances lightly.

Oli has formed provincial-level committees that bypass the standing committee, and his performance has been criticised by his party members, who have accused him of ruling “arbitrarily”.

While Oli is in New York to participate in the UN General Assembly, from where he will proceed to Costa Rica, and party chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal is in Singapore for his wife’s medical treatment, former Prime Minister and senior party leader Madhav Kumar Nepal invited members of the party’s standing committee to tea.

At the get-together, participants asked Oli not to overrule the party and committee, and act in an accountable manner.

A day earlier, Madhav Kumar had expressed concern in Parliament over the deteriorating law and order situation in the country — there have been 500 rapes in the last two months alone. “Is there any government that exists in the country?” he had said in Parliament.

Yogesh Bhattarai, a standing committee member who attended the meeting, said, “Naturally, there was concern over how to institutionalise the party and committee system.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App