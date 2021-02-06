Nepal PM Oli addresses huge rally, defends decision to dissolve House

Pro-government activists gather near the portrait of Nepal's Prime Minister KP Oli, during a mass gathering in his support, after the dissolution of parliament, in Kathmandu, Nepal February 5, 2021. (Reuters)

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli addressed a massive public rally on Friday, but more than the content of the speech that was full of rhetoric against his political rivals, it was the choice of venue that has sent across a political message.

The dais was built right in front of the Narayanhiti Palace — the seat of power when Nepal was ruled by a monarch until 12 years ago. A one-and-a-half km long road connecting the palace to the Army Headquarters was occupied by his supporters.

“There is no chance of a return of the monarchy,” he said in apparent response to a series of rallies that have taken place across the country in the past few months seeking the restoration of Nepal’s status as a Hindu kingdom. Along with these protests, certain political leaders, activists and retired army officials have demand that the “army should intervene to prevent the situation drifting towards chaos”, fuelling speculation about the political future of the country.

Addressing the crowd made up of supporters of the Oli-led faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, the Prime Minister said he has been focusing on strengthening Nepal, and that his decision to go for early election was aimed at seeking a stable government. “I dissolved the House because I was not allowed to work, and now it is in the hands of the people who want to rule.”