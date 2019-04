Nepal Earthquake: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 on Richter Scale hit Kathmandu in Nepal early on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake struck Kathmandu at 6.14 am today.

The National Emergency Operation Centre also reported that earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.2 and 4.3 hit Nauboise in Dhading district at 6.29 am and 6.40 am respectively.