Nepal: K P Oli dissolves ‘unity task force’

Nepalese Prime Minister K P Oli on Friday dissolved a committee that was exploring how to integrate the remaining frontal organisations of the country’s two erstwhile Communist parties, which continue to exist even after the parties merged into the ruling Communist Party of Nepal.

Oli’s move is the latest in a spate of actions that have raised doubts about the unity of the ruling party.

The ruling Communist Party of Nepal was formed after the unification of the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoists and the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist. The ruling party’s central secretariat, headed by Oli and and Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, in their capacity as party chairpersons, had formed a nine-member task force two months ago to recommend how the remaining 20 frontal organisations, including students, women and trade union outfits, of the two erstwhile parties, could be integrated as an outfit of the ruling party.

The ‘Unity Task Force’, headed by the Home Minister and central secretariat member Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal, was dissolved before it could submit its report and recommendations for an early settlement of the 20 frontal organisations.

A member of the dissolved committee told The Indian Express that Oli refused to give more time to the committee and firmly stood in favour of dissolution, overruling most members, including Prachanda.

“We have thanked the committee for all it did, and now the issue of prescribing frontal organisations integration in the ruling party will be taken by the central secretariat, which will report to the standing committee for final decision,” said the committee member.

The dissolution comes in the wake of differences between the two erstwhile factions as well as between Oli and Dahal on many issues, including Venezuela, on which Dahal said the US must not interfere in the internal affairs of the South American nation, and termed American actions “imperialism”. Oli had called Dahal’ statement a “slip of words”.

Integrating the frontal organisations in the unified party, and deciding who will lead them, has proved to be a vexing issue with both factions failing to come to come to an agreement.