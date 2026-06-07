Nepal willing to resolve boundary dispute with India through diplomacy, open heart: Foreign Minister

Nepal Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held bilateral talks to strengthen ties between the two nations on Saturday. (Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar)

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal Sunday said that the country is willing to resolve border tensions with India through diplomacy and an “open-heart” dialogue, news agency PTI reported.

Khanal iterated that the Prime Minister Balendra Shah-led government in Nepal refused to view India through “distorted, hyper-sensitive lens of 21st century geopolitics”. Instead, he said Nepal wants to build a mutually beneficial relationship for prosperity of both nations, PTI quoted.

His remarks come a day after Khanal held bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, where both sides vowed to take the bilateral ties to “new heights.” They also reviewed the full spectrum of the relations, covering development cooperation, connectivity, trade and transit, energy, and people-to-people ties, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.