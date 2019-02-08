Toggle Menu
Blasts in India-assisted hydropower project site in Nepal

Arun-III Hydropower project is the largest capacity project in the country and is scheduled to be constructed within the next five years.

Arun-III is the largest capacity project in Nepal and is scheduled to be constructed within the next five years. (Representational photo)

An unidentified group has exploded three improvised explosive devices near the powerhouse of under construction Arun III Hydropower project, which is being developed with India’s assistance in the eastern part of the Himalayan nation, according to a media report.

The incident happened on Thursday near the power house of the hydro project that led to the damage of a generator and a boomer, the Himalayan Times reported.

“We are searching for the group involved in carrying out the explosions. Security personnel from Nepal Police and Nepal Army have been mobilised at the incident site following blasts,” Rameshwor Pandit, Police Inspector, was quoted as saying in the report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli last year jointly laid the foundation stone of the 900-Megawatt Power Plant.

India’s state-owned Satluj Jala Vodyut Nigam Power Development Company has been carrying out the construction work at the plant.

More than 2,400 workers are currently working at the construction site. Among them, 1,700 are Nepali workers and technicians.

The project is expected to bring in USD 1.5 billion foreign direct investment into Nepal and create jobs for thousands of people, the report said.

