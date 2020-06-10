Nepal House starts debate on Bill on map change

Last month, Nepal released a revised political and administrative map of the country, laying claim to the strategically key areas on Indian maps. (Representational) Last month, Nepal released a revised political and administrative map of the country, laying claim to the strategically key areas on Indian maps. (Representational)

Amid a border row with India, Nepal’s House of Representatives started a debate Tuesday on a constitution amendment Bill, seeking to change the country’s map by including the areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura.

Members cutting across party lines said they are behind the government move.

“We are one with the government as it involves the soil of my country, a part of the country that we treat like mother,” said Pradip Giri, senior leader from the main Opposition Nepali Congress.

The Bill will be debated before it is adopted by the House of Representatives and referred to the Upper House, the Rastriya Sabha.

Last month, Nepal released a revised political and administrative map of the country, laying claim to the strategically key areas on Indian maps.

Responding to the move, India said such “artificial enlargement” of territorial claims will not be acceptable and asked Nepal to refrain from such “unjustified cartographic assertion”.

The spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs also asked Nepal to respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and hoped that the Nepalese leadership will create a positive atmosphere for diplomatic dialogue to resolve the outstanding boundary issue.

