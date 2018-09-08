Follow Us:
Saturday, September 08, 2018
Nepal: Helicopter with 7 people on board missing in mountains

Those on board include one pilot and six passengers.

By: AP | Kathmandu | Updated: September 8, 2018 1:26:29 pm

A helicopter with seven people on board is reported missing in Nepal’s mountainous region. Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu says rescue helicopters are scouring the areas Saturday while soldiers and police rescuers are searching the mountains on foot.

The area is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of the capital, Kathmandu.

The Airbus manufactured Ecureuil helicopter belongs to Altitude Air in Nepal and has been used in mountain rescues.

Those on board include one pilot and six passengers.

